Everyday Church Wimbledon Launches Partnership with Church in Kenya

Everyday Church in Wimbledon launches partnership with slum church in Kenya and Sponsors 89 children on launching the project through charity Compassion UK. Everyday Church Wimbledon, one of south west London's fastest growing churches has launched a brand new partnership with a Kenyan slum church connected to a child sponsorship charity, Compassion UK.

