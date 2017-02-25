East Africa to track trucks from Mombasa port
East African customs authorities have adopted an electronic system to track lorries travelling between Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda to speed up journeys. Uganda, which pioneered the project, says journey times could be cut from three-and-a-half days to just 36 hours.
Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.
