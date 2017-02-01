East Africa: Somali Refugees Stranded...

East Africa: Somali Refugees Stranded in Kenya After Trump Ban

Somali refugees living in camps in Kenya are in limbo because of US President Donald Trump's immigration ban. Among them is Ahmed who has been waiting with his wife and 10 children to be resettled in the United States.

Chicago, IL

