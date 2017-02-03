East Africa: Militants Raid Kenyan Police Camp in Mandera
Over 20 gunmen are said to have raided the Administration Police camp in Arabia at 1.25am on Thursday. Some 10 officers are believed to have been in the camp when the attack occured but Lafey Deputy County Commissioner Eric Oronyi said he could not give the exact number.
