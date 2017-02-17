East Africa: Kenya's Foreign Minister...

East Africa: Kenya's Foreign Minister Mohamed Says East Africa Best Invesment Destination

East Africa offers friendly investment ground for German investors that assures high rate of return than any other developing region in the world. This was said by the Kenyan Foreign Affairs Minister Amina Mohamed at the Second German- African Business Summit organized by the East African Business Council held in Nairobi last week.

Chicago, IL

