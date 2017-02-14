East Africa: Kenya Shifts Focus From Capital City to Grow Economy
Kenya is seeking to exploit economic opportunities in regions outside Nairobi to hasten the country's transformation into an industrialising middle-income status in the next 13 years. The change of plan follows the the country's failure to reach the 10 per cent growth target required to propel the economy to middle-income status with a per capita income of between $1,045 and $12,736, according to the World Bank classification criteria .
