East Africa: Kenya Shifts Focus From ...

East Africa: Kenya Shifts Focus From Capital City to Grow Economy

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Kenya is seeking to exploit economic opportunities in regions outside Nairobi to hasten the country's transformation into an industrialising middle-income status in the next 13 years. The change of plan follows the the country's failure to reach the 10 per cent growth target required to propel the economy to middle-income status with a per capita income of between $1,045 and $12,736, according to the World Bank classification criteria .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,535 • Total comments across all topics: 278,971,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC