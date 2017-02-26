DP Ruto says gov't will ensure peacef...

DP Ruto says gov't will ensure peaceful polls

Deputy President William Ruto has pledged the government will leave nothing to chance in ensuring a peaceful election in the August Poll. The DP who toured Kericho barely 24 hours after NASA held its first official rally in Eldoret, committed to ensure a free, fair and transparent poll.

Chicago, IL

