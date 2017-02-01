Court dismisses attempt to probe Nair...

Court dismisses attempt to probe Nairobi lawyers' credentials

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

An application seeking to have Nairobi lawyer Ahmed Nassir Abdullahi's pupilage certificate forensically investigated has been dismissed by the court. Principal Magistrate Francis Cheruiyot said the application was malicious instigated by differences between the applicant Nelson Harvey and Abdullahi who is named as the second respondent in the suit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,503 • Total comments across all topics: 278,472,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC