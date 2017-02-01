Court dismisses attempt to probe Nairobi lawyers' credentials
An application seeking to have Nairobi lawyer Ahmed Nassir Abdullahi's pupilage certificate forensically investigated has been dismissed by the court. Principal Magistrate Francis Cheruiyot said the application was malicious instigated by differences between the applicant Nelson Harvey and Abdullahi who is named as the second respondent in the suit.
