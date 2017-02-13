Counterfeit goods worth Shs.7m destroyed in Eldoret

The Anti- Counterfeit Agency has destroyed counterfeit products worth Shs.7million in Eldoret as it intensifies its war against fake goods in the country. Trade Principal Secretary, Dr. Chris Kiptoo, who witnessed the destruction, alongside his colleagues, Dr. Belio Kipsang and Dr. Dinah Mwinzi said counterfeit merchants were denying the government income since they do not pay taxes for the goods.

