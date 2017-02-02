.com | Kenya agrees to rejoin South Sudan UN force

.com | Kenya agrees to rejoin South S...

Kenya has agreed to take part in a UN regional force for South Sudan, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday, three months after Nairobi angrily withdrew its troops from the country. Kenya pulled its peacekeepers from South Sudan and announced it would not contribute to the planned regional force after Guterres' predecessor, Ban Ki-moon, fired the Kenyan commander of the peacekeeping force.

