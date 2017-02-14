Chinese-backed real estate investment...

Chinese-backed real estate investment launched in Kenya

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Chinese investors have taken key shareholding in a major regional shopping and urban development project launched in Nairobi Friday, aiming to tap into Nairobi's growing international status as an aviation hub and a center for commercial enterprise. The Two Rivers Investment Project, which consists of five star hotels, office blocks, residential homes and shops occupied by major retail enterprises, was launched at a ceremony attended by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Liu Xianfa and investors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,519 • Total comments across all topics: 278,974,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC