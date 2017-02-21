China to purchase Kenyan mangoes amid...

China to purchase Kenyan mangoes amid bumper harvest

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: People's Daily Online

Kenya's mango farmers will soon be able to export their produce to China to prevent a price slump amid abundant harvest, a chamber of commerce official said Saturday. Chairman of Kenya Chinese Chamber of Commerce Zhuo Wu said during the Chinese Mango Festival held in Nairobi that they will soon start exporting Kenyan-grown mangoes to China in order to boost local farmers' income.

Start the conversation, or Read more at People's Daily Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,894 • Total comments across all topics: 279,151,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC