Charmaine cleared for departure after 44 years in cabin crew career

Yesterday Read more: Sunday Herald

One of the UK's longest-serving cabin crew has flown her final flight after a career spanning more than 44 years. Charmaine McCall-Hagan, 65, from Bothwell, South Lanarkshire, completed her final flight last Friday on a Loganair service from Shetland to Edinburgh .

Chicago, IL

