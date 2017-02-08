Buildexpo Kenya 2017: Constructing th...

Buildexpo Kenya 2017: Constructing the Future of East Africa

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

NAIROBI, KENYA, February 8, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 20th edition of BUILDEXPO Kenya, East Africa's largest building and construction show is all set for another massive event with over 350 exhibitors signed up from 44 countries including Germany, China, India, Turkey, Italy, UAE and Greece along with leading construction firms from East Africa. BUILDEXPO Kenya, organised by Expogroup Worldwide, a pioneer in the trade show industry in East Africa for the past two decades, will take place at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre from the 20th to 22nd April, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,646 • Total comments across all topics: 278,695,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC