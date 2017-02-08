Buildexpo Kenya 2017: Constructing the Future of East Africa
NAIROBI, KENYA, February 8, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 20th edition of BUILDEXPO Kenya, East Africa's largest building and construction show is all set for another massive event with over 350 exhibitors signed up from 44 countries including Germany, China, India, Turkey, Italy, UAE and Greece along with leading construction firms from East Africa. BUILDEXPO Kenya, organised by Expogroup Worldwide, a pioneer in the trade show industry in East Africa for the past two decades, will take place at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre from the 20th to 22nd April, 2017.
