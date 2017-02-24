Bishop of Winchester sees the slums of Kenya
He tweeted: "In Kenya with Africans who inspire Africans in mission across East Africa: advocacy, evangelism, slum ministry, chaplaincy, schools, FE/HE." The Diocese of Winchester was asked about the visit but refused to give further information until the Bishop gets back from Africa.
