Barclays Africa Plans to List Gold ETF in Kenya Early This Year

Barclays Africa Group Ltd. is preparing to list its NewGold ETF on the Nairobi Securities Exchange after receiving regulatory approval to begin trading the securities. "We expect the listing to take place early this year,'' Michael Mgwaba, head of exchange traded products at Johannesburg-based Barclays Africa's Absa Capital unit, said in an e-mailed response to questions.

