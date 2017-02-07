At least 140 Somali refugees set to leave for US sent back to camp

Nairobi - At least 140 Somali refugees whose resettlement in the United States this week was stopped by President Donald Trump's executive order have been sent back to their refugee camp instead, one of the refugees said on Saturday. It was not clear why they were sent back a day after a US court order blocked Trump's ban on travellers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Somalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big News Network.com.