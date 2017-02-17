At ceremony, refugees speak of gratit...

At ceremony, refugees speak of gratitude: 'I think we'll find our identity now'

Jelele Etefa and her husband Bona Dhina sang the Canadian anthem, waved plastic flags and repeated a citizenship oath at a Halifax waterfront museum Monday. It was the end of a long trek for the Ethiopian refugees, who were aware of the moment's particular poignancy.

Chicago, IL

