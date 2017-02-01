As US awaits extradition of Kashamu, ...

As US awaits extradition of Kashamu, Kenya ships 4 heroin kingpins to USA

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Vanguard

Amidst controversy in Nigeria over extradition moves against US wanted Senator Buruji Kashamu by Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Kenya has shipped four men, members of a drug cartel, for trial in the United States. The four men are charged with directing a major heroin trafficking ring in East Africa, U.S. prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,741 • Total comments across all topics: 278,515,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC