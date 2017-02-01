As US awaits extradition of Kashamu, Kenya ships 4 heroin kingpins to USA
Amidst controversy in Nigeria over extradition moves against US wanted Senator Buruji Kashamu by Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Kenya has shipped four men, members of a drug cartel, for trial in the United States. The four men are charged with directing a major heroin trafficking ring in East Africa, U.S. prosecutors announced on Tuesday.
