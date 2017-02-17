Allow Special Prosecutor to be indepe...

Allow Special Prosecutor to be independent- Mahama tells Akufo-Addo

Former President John Mahama has entreated the governing New Patriotic Party to desist from interfering with the work of yet-to-be-established office of the Special Prosecutor. He said the independence of the prosecutor must be assured even to the point that he or she would be able to prosecute members of the governing party.

Chicago, IL

