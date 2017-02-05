African nations urge EU to emulate China's ivory trade ban
A Kenyan armed ranger stands guard at the site of burning contraband ivory in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 3, 2015. ) -- The European Union member states should take a cue from China and ban domestic and overseas trade in ivory products, members of the African Elephant Coalition ) -- The European Union member states should take a cue from China and ban domestic and overseas trade in ivory products, members of the African Elephant Coalition ( The coalition of African elephant range states in a statement released on Friday night hailed Beijing's decision to outlaw ivory trade and urged the EU to follow suit in order to save the giant mammals.
