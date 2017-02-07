Africa: Kenya Needs Innovative Strate...

Africa: Kenya Needs Innovative Strategy to Fight Female Genital Mutilation - UN

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Kenya requires an innovative and community-sensitive strategy to accelerate the abandonment of the Female Genital Mutilation , a United Nations official said on Monday. Werner Schultink, the UN Children and Education Fund Kenya Representative, said despite the law, most communities are still subjecting young girls secretly into the practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,652,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC