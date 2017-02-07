Africa: Kenya Needs Innovative Strategy to Fight Female Genital Mutilation - UN
Kenya requires an innovative and community-sensitive strategy to accelerate the abandonment of the Female Genital Mutilation , a United Nations official said on Monday. Werner Schultink, the UN Children and Education Fund Kenya Representative, said despite the law, most communities are still subjecting young girls secretly into the practice.
