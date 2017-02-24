'24: Legacy' producers apologize for ...

'24: Legacy' producers apologize for using Kenya attack video

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: GlobalNews

Actors Ashley Thomas, Anna Diop, Jimmy Smits, Miranda Otto, and Corey Hawkins, Co-creators/Executive producers Evan Katz and Manny Coto, and Executive producers Howard Gordon and Brian Grazer of the television show '24: Legacy' speak onstage during the FOX portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at Langham Hotel on January 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California. NAIROBI, Kenya - The executive producers of the new Fox television series "24: Legacy" apologized for using footage from a terror attack at a Kenya mall that killed 67 people, including two Canadians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,982 • Total comments across all topics: 279,208,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC