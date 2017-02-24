'24: Legacy' producers apologize for using Kenya attack video

Actors Ashley Thomas, Anna Diop, Jimmy Smits, Miranda Otto, and Corey Hawkins, Co-creators/Executive producers Evan Katz and Manny Coto, and Executive producers Howard Gordon and Brian Grazer of the television show '24: Legacy' speak onstage during the FOX portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at Langham Hotel on January 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California. NAIROBI, Kenya - The executive producers of the new Fox television series "24: Legacy" apologized for using footage from a terror attack at a Kenya mall that killed 67 people, including two Canadians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.