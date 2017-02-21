23 chess players to participate in Af...

23 chess players to participate in Africa Zone 4 qualifiers

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

A total of 23 chess players booked a ticket to participate in the Africa Zone 4 qualifiers after emerging victorious in the Kenya national youth and candidates' Chess championship. The championship had drawn schools from Rift Valley region including Loreto convent Matunda, Eldoret Juniourate primary, Tambach High school, Kessup Girls High school among others.

Chicago, IL

