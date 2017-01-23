"You have made Kenya proud", First La...

"You have made Kenya proud", First Lady tells CS Amina

6 hrs ago

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has joined friends, professional colleagues, and relatives of Ambassador Amina Mohamed during a well-wishing luncheon ahead of the African Union Commission elections next week where the Cabinet Secretary is among the five candidates for the top AUC post. The First Lady described the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade as both an inspiration and mentor of many Kenyans.

Chicago, IL

