WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenya, Uganda shillings and Ghana cedi seen weaker

NAIROBI, Jan 26 Kenyan and Tanzanian shillings and Ghana's cedi are seen weakening against the dollar in the coming week, while Nigeria's naira will hold steady, traders said. KENYA The Kenyan shilling was seen weakening against the dollar in the coming week due to increased dollar demand from oil importers making end month transactions, traders said, adding they would also seek direction from central bank's rate-setting meeting on Jan. 30. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.85/104.05 to the dollar, compared with 103.75/85 at last Thursday's close.

