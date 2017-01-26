WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenya, Uganda shi...

WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenya, Uganda shillings and Ghana cedi seen weaker

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

NAIROBI, Jan 26 Kenyan and Tanzanian shillings and Ghana's cedi are seen weakening against the dollar in the coming week, while Nigeria's naira will hold steady, traders said. KENYA The Kenyan shilling was seen weakening against the dollar in the coming week due to increased dollar demand from oil importers making end month transactions, traders said, adding they would also seek direction from central bank's rate-setting meeting on Jan. 30. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.85/104.05 to the dollar, compared with 103.75/85 at last Thursday's close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,292,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC