UPDATE 1-Kenyan supermarket chain Nakumatt agrees stake sale to fund for $75 mln

Jan 18 Privately-owned Nakumatt, Kenya's biggest supermarket chain by sales, has agreed to sell a 25 percent stake to a foreign fund for $75 million, part of an effort to bolster its balance sheet and pay off debts, its managing director said on Wednesday. Nakumatt, which started with a single store in Nairobi in 1992, operates 68 outlets in Kenya and neighbouring states Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.