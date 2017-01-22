Uhuru: I will accept the will of Kenyans
President Kenyatta says he believes in the rule of law and the will of Kenyans must reign supreme at all times. Speaking to journalists at the Sagana State Lodge, the Head of State said the government is putting in place mobile registration centers to allow Kenyans to conveniently access Identity Cards to enable them register as voters.
