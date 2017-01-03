Uganda: When Goldsmith Turns to Paper...

Uganda: When Goldsmith Turns to Paper Beads

Anyone who knows the exploits of Ugandan artist Sanaa Gateja can state without fear of criticism for journalistic exaggeration that he is the only remnant of the early post-colonial crop still actively turning and influencing the wheels of contemporary art. For over half a century, the artist has been committed to the exploitation of art in all its wealth and diversity without faltering.

Chicago, IL

