Two South Sudanese dissidents detained in Kenya - activists
Two South Sudanese dissidents have been detained in Kenya and could face deportation back to South Sudan, where another opposition figure deported last year has been held without charge, activists said on Wednesday. Rights groups demanded the release of the two men saying they would be at risk if they were sent back to South Sudan, which has been embroiled in conflict for more than three years.
