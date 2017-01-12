Turkish Airlines passenger experiences panic attack, prompts...
A Slovenian passenger flying with Turkish Airlines suffered a panic attack on board on Jan. 12, forcing the plane to return to Istanbul Ataturk Airport after he caused damage to the cabin and hit cabin crew and passengers. Flying with his wife, Anton Cestnik was struck by a panic attack crisis as the plane was flying over Egyptian air space en route from Istanbul to Mombasa, Kenya.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Sat
|Garrett
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC