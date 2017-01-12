Turkish Airlines passenger experience...

Turkish Airlines passenger experiences panic attack, prompts...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Turkish Daily News

A Slovenian passenger flying with Turkish Airlines suffered a panic attack on board on Jan. 12, forcing the plane to return to Istanbul Ataturk Airport after he caused damage to the cabin and hit cabin crew and passengers. Flying with his wife, Anton Cestnik was struck by a panic attack crisis as the plane was flying over Egyptian air space en route from Istanbul to Mombasa, Kenya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Sat Garrett 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,942,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC