Tullow considers selling Kenya oil wells after Uganda Total deal

Denmark-based Maersk Group in 2015 acquired half of the shares of Canadian firm Africa Oil, Tullow's partner in Turkana, in three exploration blocks in Kenya at a cost of KSh35.7b alongside two blocks in Ethiopia. The British explorer had earlier sold 66.66 per cent of its Ugandan stake to CNOOC of China and Total for $2.9 billion .

