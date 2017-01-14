Top FIFA official resigns

Mamelodi, widely regarded as 'Mr Fix' it in the region and a great friend to the Kenyan Football Federation cited poor health and age as the primary reasons why he decided to step down. A popular and regular visitor to Kenya over the years in his missions to streamline the working relations of the local Football Association, including overseeing the last elections, he is credited to have brokered many truces that has in the past dogged down football administration in Kenya over the years.

