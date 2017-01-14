Top FIFA official resigns
Mamelodi, widely regarded as 'Mr Fix' it in the region and a great friend to the Kenyan Football Federation cited poor health and age as the primary reasons why he decided to step down. A popular and regular visitor to Kenya over the years in his missions to streamline the working relations of the local Football Association, including overseeing the last elections, he is credited to have brokered many truces that has in the past dogged down football administration in Kenya over the years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Sat
|Garrett
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC