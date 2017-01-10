The Hot Spots Where Bankers Love to V...

The Hot Spots Where Bankers Love to Vacation

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Want to do a little networking on your next vacation? Pick your vacation spot strategically. We've asked eight influential financiers to reveal their favorite places to unwind-and offered our own advice on how to recreate their trips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Sun The Anti-Flower C... 3
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
News Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Big Drug Companies 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,981 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,395

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC