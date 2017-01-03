The goat slaughterhouse that drives a Kenyan slum's economy

Dressed in a white apron and black gum boots, 24-year-old Osman Idris waits patiently outside a Nairobi slaughterhouse as scores of customers stream past in search of fresh meat. A delivery man, Idris is just one of many residents of Kiamaiko, a slum 12 kms northeast of the Kenyan capital, who is making a decent living from its thriving trade in goat meat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.