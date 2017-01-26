Somalia's al Shabaab says kills dozen...

Somalia's al Shabaab says kills dozens of Kenyan troops in raid on base

Al Shabaab said its fighters killed dozens of Kenyan troops when the Islamist group attacked a remote military base in Somalia on Friday, while Kenya's army said nine soldiers died and 70 militants were killed. Kenya Defence Forces spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Paul Njuguna said that al Shabaab's fighters had attempted to attack their base in the southern town of Kulbiyow, near the Kenyan border, but were repulsed.

