Seven journalists denied entry to Gambia ahead of contested inauguration

10 hrs ago

Seven international journalists planning to report on the inauguration of Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow tomorrow were denied entry to the country on January 16, according to reports. The Committee to Protect Journalists denounced the obstruction as a deliberate attempt to silence the press during a period of political unrest.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 34,117 • Total comments across all topics: 278,050,303

