Saruni Rhino: Walking with giants
The luxury safari company Saruni is inviting intrepid safari enthusiasts to track the black rhino, one of the world's rarest animals - on foot. Pedestrian game-viewings are growing in popularity in southern Africa, but the Saruni Rhino camp is the first to offer the experience in Kenya.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The First Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|14 hr
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC