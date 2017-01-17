Rising Kenyan tea, coffee export pric...

Rising Kenyan tea, coffee export prices to ease drought impact

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Rising prices for Kenyan tea and coffee exports will help offset the impact from a drought that has been hurting the East African nation's agriculture after poor rains late last year, according to officials and traders. The average price of coffee rose 30 percent in the fourth quarter of last year from a year earlier, driving up total earnings by 69 percent in the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 14 Garrett 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,245 • Total comments across all topics: 278,081,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC