Regional tea exports marginally increase despite bad weather
Uganda and Rwanda registered highest sales at the latest Mombasa Tea auction held at the beginning of the year despite distressing weather problems. The auction which was carried out on January 3 to 4, this year, saw a total of six countries offer tea from the usual nine members.
