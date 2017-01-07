Raila calls for commission of inquiry...

Raila calls for commission of inquiry to audit KCSE results

ODM leader Raila Odinga is proposing the formation of a commission of inquiry to audit the 2016 KCSE examination results. In a statement Raila said the 2016 KCSE results do not reflect a normal curve in the performance of secondary school examinations and should as such be interrogated.

Chicago, IL

