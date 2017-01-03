Public Ed Gets Schooled in Developing...

Public Ed Gets Schooled in Developing Countries

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Foundation for Economic Education

Does this sound familiar? "Education is a basic pillar for any society. It is the bedrock upon which a country builds its present and future prosperity; therefore it is important that governments in developing countries provide free, basic education so that children do not fall behind due to lack of economic resources, thereby expanding opportunities to thrive and abandoning the vicious circle of poverty."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Foundation for Economic Education.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
News Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Big Drug Companies 1
News Obama Kenya trip more than just symbolic (Dec '15) Dec '15 Bama Yankee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,370 • Total comments across all topics: 277,619,774

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC