Private sector key in economic transformation

Friday

Turkana Traders in Lodwar have been urged to grow their businesses and transform the town into a business hub for the region in order to attract investors from neighbouring counties. Governor Josphat Nanok gave an assurance that the county government was pro-business and would continue to nurture an environment that is conducive for business growth.

Chicago, IL

