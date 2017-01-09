President Uhuru calls for peace as Mark Too is laid to rest
Calls for peaceful elections dominated speeches by leaders from across the political divide as President Uhuru Kenyatta led Kenyans in paying glowing tribute to the late former nominated MP Mark Too who was laid to rest at his Kapseret farm in Uasin Gishu County on Monday. Cabinet Secretaries, MPs, Governors among other personalities who attended the funeral service described the late Too as a courageous and skilful negotiator who faced political enemies and managed to convince them on the importance of peace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Sun
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
|Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Big Drug Companies
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC