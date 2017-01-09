President Uhuru calls for peace as Mark Too is laid to rest

Calls for peaceful elections dominated speeches by leaders from across the political divide as President Uhuru Kenyatta led Kenyans in paying glowing tribute to the late former nominated MP Mark Too who was laid to rest at his Kapseret farm in Uasin Gishu County on Monday. Cabinet Secretaries, MPs, Governors among other personalities who attended the funeral service described the late Too as a courageous and skilful negotiator who faced political enemies and managed to convince them on the importance of peace.

