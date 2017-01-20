President Kenyatta wraps up his visit to Addis Ababa
President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday afternoon wrapped up his visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he attended the 28th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly. Upon arrival on Saturday morning and after holding bilateral talks with several Heads of State and Government, the President proceeded to the AU Headquarters where he chaired the 26th African Peer Review Mechanism Forum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC