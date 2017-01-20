President Kenyatta wraps up his visit...

President Kenyatta wraps up his visit to Addis Ababa

President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday afternoon wrapped up his visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he attended the 28th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly. Upon arrival on Saturday morning and after holding bilateral talks with several Heads of State and Government, the President proceeded to the AU Headquarters where he chaired the 26th African Peer Review Mechanism Forum.

Chicago, IL

