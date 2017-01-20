President Kenyatta warns Gov't officials over IDs
President Uhuru Kenyatta has put on notice all Government officials who make it hard for Kenyan youth to acquire National Identity Cards. He said officials of the National Registration Bureau and those of the Ministry of Interior will be subject to harsh penalties if they are found to obstruct the issuance of IDs to rightful applicants.
