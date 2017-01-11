President Kenyatta markets Kenya as preferred investment destination
The President encouraged the investors to venture into Kenya and explore existing business opportunities, saying his Government has undertaken a wide range of regulatory reforms that have significantly reduced the cost of doing business. The Indian Investors already in Kenya will testify that we are an open and safe investment destination, with a favourable business environment facilitated by my Government's efforts to improve business regulation procedures and requirements," President Kenyatta said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 8
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
|Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Big Drug Companies
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC