President Kenyatta announces Jubileea s strategy for fair nominations

4 hrs ago

President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday revealed the strategy the Jubilee Party will use to ensure its nominations are free and fair. The President announced that party officials at County levels will be swapped during nominations so that officials of one county will be deployed to oversee the nominations in another county.

Chicago, IL

