Postcode lottery shells out to protect endangered turtles

A conservation project to help save endangered sea turtles in Africa is set to receive a major funding boost from a Scottish-based charity lottery. The Lamu region of Kenya is home to half of all the turtle nests found along the country's coast, but development of a shipping port, illegal poaching and destructive fishing are threatening their survival.

