Peter Kenneth announces his bid for Nairobia s governorship

Former Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth will now contest for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat on a Jubilee party ticket in the August general elections. Making the declaration after attending a church service in Nairobi, Kenneth said Nairobi deserves a leader with a proven track record.

